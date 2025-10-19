Unknown drones terrorize Munich again

On the evening of October 18, the German airport in Munich was temporarily closed after reports of unidentified drones. This is not the first such incident in Germany and other European countries.

Unidentified drones spotted again over Munich

Initially, suspicious objects in the sky were noticed by several people, including security officers and airport employees.

This happened around 10pm local time for about 30 minutes and then again around 11pm.

Airport management told the media that the impact of the recent events on flights and passengers was minimal.

Three flights were diverted — two of them were later able to land in Munich — and one flight was canceled. Share

Representatives of the federal police have already made a statement on this matter.

According to the latter, they did not detect any drones or suspicious persons in the area.

Journalists note that late in the evening of October 18, the airport reopened, and the next morning, air traffic was operating normally.

What is important to understand is that this is not the first time that drones have affected the operation of airports in Germany.

In light of recent events, the Bavarian state government has already approved a bill that gives the state's police the authority to shoot down drones if necessary.