Unknown drones spotted over military facility in Belgium again

A security post in the Belgian commune of Marche-en-Famenne spotted several drones over an important military facility on the night of October 25 and 26.

This was announced by Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken on the social network X.

Unidentified drones have been circling parts of the army brigade headquarters for two nights in a row. Police and military intelligence have already launched an investigation, Franken writes.

Onze kazernewacht in Marche-en-Famenne merkte zaterdagavond gedurende een langere periode meerdere drones boven cruciale delen van het hoofdkwartier van onze landmachtbrigade op. Het was geen werk van amateurs, maar van volleerde dronepiloten. De procedures werden correct… — Theo Francken (@FranckenTheo) October 29, 2025

In his opinion, the incident “was a planned operation against the heart of the Belgian army.” The drones were probably looking for information about critical infrastructure in the military area. Where they came from is still unknown.

Against the backdrop of the event, the Minister of Defense promised to initiate the government-level procurement of drone detection systems and means of combating them as soon as possible. Share

Recall that on the night of October 3, 15 unknown drones were spotted over the Belgian military base in Elsenborn.