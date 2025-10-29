Unknown drones spotted over military facility in Belgium again

A security post in the Belgian commune of Marche-en-Famenne spotted several drones over an important military facility on the night of October 25 and 26.
Points of attention
- Unidentified drones were spotted over a military facility in Belgium, raising concerns about security and potential reconnaissance activities.
- The government has promised to procure drone detection systems and develop strategies to counter unauthorized drone incursions.
- The incident underscores the importance of protecting critical infrastructure in military areas and the need for enhanced security measures.
Unknown drones flew over the headquarters of the Belgian army brigade
This was announced by Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken on the social network X.
Unidentified drones have been circling parts of the army brigade headquarters for two nights in a row. Police and military intelligence have already launched an investigation, Franken writes.
Onze kazernewacht in Marche-en-Famenne merkte zaterdagavond gedurende een langere periode meerdere drones boven cruciale delen van het hoofdkwartier van onze landmachtbrigade op. Het was geen werk van amateurs, maar van volleerde dronepiloten. De procedures werden correct…— Theo Francken (@FranckenTheo) October 29, 2025
In his opinion, the incident “was a planned operation against the heart of the Belgian army.” The drones were probably looking for information about critical infrastructure in the military area. Where they came from is still unknown.
Recall that on the night of October 3, 15 unknown drones were spotted over the Belgian military base in Elsenborn.
This base is located a few kilometers from the German border and covers an area of 28 km². It is an army training camp that includes a guarded area where shooting exercises are conducted.
