Sweden provides Ukraine with a new military aid package worth almost $1 billion

Swedish Defense Minister Poul Jönsson announced the transfer of the 20th package of military aid to Ukraine worth 9.2 billion kronor (about $982.5 million).

Ukraine will receive new military aid from Sweden

This was reported by the Swedish Defense Ministry.

Announcing a multi-component military aid package, Jönsson said that Sweden is now increasing military support for Ukraine in order to put more pressure on Russia.

More Archer systems, drones and munitions will be useful on the battlefield. Europe's right to peace and freedom must be defended.

🇸🇪🇺🇦Today Sweden presented UA support package 20, worth $836 million. It contains among other things, 18 new Archer systems, an extension of Sweden's long-term military aid to Ukraine with $3.6 billion yearly 2026-2027, and $900 million in yearly civil funding 2026-2028. (1/6) — Pål Jonson (@PlJonson) September 11, 2025

According to him, the new military aid package included:

18 Archer guns and artillery ammunition, as well as long-range drones (total cost — approximately 3.6 billion Swedish kronor);

procurement of coastal radar systems, supply vessels equipped with grenade launchers, diving cameras and crane trucks (total cost — approximately 2.1 billion Swedish kronor).

procurement of ammunition, sensors and command and control systems for the already transferred Swedish Tridon air defense system, equipment for operations at air bases and sensors for detecting drones and robots (total cost — approximately 3.5 billion Swedish kronor).

It is noted that within the framework of air defense and space, the Swedish Armed Forces also provide equipment and carry out relevant procurement and transportation.

In addition, the package includes investments in civil defense, services through the Swedish Defense Research Agency (FOI) and the Swedish Defense University (FHS).

On the same day, Johnson announced that his country would allocate another 70 billion kronor (about $7.47 billion) for military support for Ukraine.