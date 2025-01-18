Sweden's first NATO mission takes place on the border with Russia

Sweden has sent 600 soldiers to the Russian border. This is the country's first mission as part of NATO.

Swedish military are on the border with Russia

The troops were transferred to Latvia by sea under cover of secrecy. They will be stationed there for 6 months to guard the border with the Russian Federation.

Globally, the goal is to "deter Russia from challenging NATO's territorial integrity."

It should be noted that the last time the Swedish military participated in a peacekeeping mission in Europe was in the 1990s. Then they were involved in operations in Kosovo.

Sweden to join NATO patrol mission in the Baltics

This is the first case of such cooperation.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced at a briefing that Sweden will send three ships from its navy and an observation aircraft to participate in a NATO patrol operation in the Baltic Sea, the task of which will be to monitor underwater critical infrastructure.