Sweden's first NATO mission takes place on the border with Russia

Sweden has sent 600 soldiers to the Russian border. This is the country's first mission as part of NATO.
Points of attention
- Sweden has deployed 600 soldiers on its first NATO mission to the Russian border to protect its territory and deter potential threats.
- Swedish military personnel will be stationed on the border for 6 months, with naval ships and surveillance aircraft patrolling the Baltic Sea for security.
- This marks the first time Sweden placed its armed forces under NATO command, showcasing a significant step towards regional security and cooperation.
- The cooperation includes monitoring underwater critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea to enhance maritime situational awareness.
- Sweden's participation in NATO's deterrence and defence measures signifies a key milestone in strengthening alliances and safeguarding borders.
Swedish military are on the border with Russia
The troops were transferred to Latvia by sea under cover of secrecy. They will be stationed there for 6 months to guard the border with the Russian Federation.
Globally, the goal is to "deter Russia from challenging NATO's territorial integrity."
It should be noted that the last time the Swedish military participated in a peacekeeping mission in Europe was in the 1990s. Then they were involved in operations in Kosovo.
Sweden to join NATO patrol mission in the Baltics
This is the first case of such cooperation.
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced at a briefing that Sweden will send three ships from its navy and an observation aircraft to participate in a NATO patrol operation in the Baltic Sea, the task of which will be to monitor underwater critical infrastructure.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-