According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, the situation at the front in eastern Ukraine changes several times a day.

  • Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi highlights the constantly changing situation at the Eastern Front in eastern Ukraine with multiple updates throughout the day.
  • The Russian occupiers are actively conducting offensives in various directions, including Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, with fierce battles and losses reported.
  • In Kharkiv Oblast, the Russian forces are facing resistance and setbacks in their attempts to advance in districts like Vovchansk and Hlybokoy, leading to continued fierce fighting in the region.
  • Syrskyi emphasizes the challenges faced near Siversk due to enemy artillery usage and unsuccessful assault attempts, along with ongoing battles in various districts.
  • The Ukrainian military remains vigilant and resilient despite the dynamic nature of combat operations, with troops adapting to changing tactical positions swiftly.

What is happening on the Eastern Front

For three days he worked on the eastern front, in the brigades that hold the defense in the Kharkiv and Toretsk directions, - Sirsky emphasized.

He noted that combat operations of varying intensity are ongoing in all directions. In some places, the enemy achieves limited progress at the expense of insane losses in manpower and equipment.

During active hostilities, the tactical positions of the troops may change several times during the day. As of now, there have been no significant changes, - emphasizes the commander-in-chief.

According to him, the Russian occupiers are concentrating key forces on the offensive in the direction of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, throwing the most experienced units into battle.

Syrskyi added that invaders from the criminal army of the Russian Federation are trying to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian military near the settlements of Zhelanne, Novogrodivka, and Pokrovsk.

Syrsky emphasized that a rather difficult situation is observed in the direction of Siversk.

There, the enemy actively uses artillery and conducts unsuccessful assault attempts.

Fierce battles are taking place in the Kanal neighborhood and on the approaches to Chasovoy Yar.

The Russian occupiers do not stop attempting assaults near New York, Southern, and Zalizny.

What is happening in Kharkiv Oblast

In the Kharkiv region, according to Sirskyi, the criminal army of the Russian Federation is suffering losses and is not making progress in its attempts to advance in the Vovchansk and Hlybokoy districts.

Also, the commander-in-chief notes, fierce fighting continues in the area of Pischany, Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, where the Russian occupiers are trying to advance in the direction of Kupyansk.

