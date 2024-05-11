Tanker with fuel caught fire on railway in Russian Rostov region

A tanker with fuel caught fire at the Kuberle railway station in the Orlovsky district of the Rostov region.

What is known about the fire at railway station in Rostov region of Russia

As reported by Russian media, several wagons of a freight train derailed at night at the Kuberle station in the Rostov region, after which a fire broke out. Trains are stopped.

It is noted that a fuel tank caught fire.

According to the rescuers, the fire is contained on an area of 200 square metres, with no injuries.

Previous fires on the railways of Russia

It will be recalled that on March 4, the pillars of a railway bridge were blown up in the Samara region of Russia. It was a special operation of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU).

According to the intelligence, the bridge was damaged by blowing up its power structures.

It is noted that the railway line was used by the aggressor state to transport military goods, in particular, engineered ammunition produced by the Polimer JSC plant in Chapayevsk, Samara region.

Since the beginning of 2023, as of May, 36 such cases have already been reported.

On the night of 30 November 2023, an explosion occurred on the Baikal-Amur Mainline in Buryatia. It was a successful operation by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) that paralysed the only major railway link between Russia and China.