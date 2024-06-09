Large-scale protests against the pro-Russian policy of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his team broke out again in Budapest. They were organized by the main rival of the head of the Hungarian government — the well-known oppositionist Peter Magyar.

Hungarians were not afraid to speak out for Orbán

According to local media, Peter Magyar intends to deliver a decisive blow to Orbán against the backdrop of the European Parliament elections.

It took the politician only a few months to form the most powerful opposition party in Hungary.

He wants to use a good result in Sunday's EU election to propel himself and his movement to defeat Orbán in the next national election, scheduled for 2026.

It is worth paying attention to the fact that Peter Magyar was once a member of Orbán's Fidesz party. However, he left it when he found out about the scale of corruption in political power and frank anti-democratic sentiments.

After that, he did not hide his contempt for the Prime Minister of Hungary and his allies.

On June 8, Magyar addressed a crowd that filled Budapest's Heroes' Square, saying he and his movement would build a "more beautiful, peaceful and happy country" and end Orbán's 14-year rule.

"I was the spark that started the engine of change," said Magyar. Share

Peter Magyar supports Ukraine against the background of the war with the Russian Federation

The opposition leader recently flatly rejected accusations by Orbán that he — or any other Hungarians — "stands for war."

According to Magyar, he sees potential risks in the fact that the Russian Federation may be allowed to keep the Ukrainian territories occupied by it, including the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed 10 years ago.

In his latest address to voters, he publicly promised to end Orbán's "fear mongering" and work for the good of a country where "there is no left, no right, only Hungarians."