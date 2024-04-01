Tens of thousands of Israeli protesters call for PM Netanyahu’s removal

Tens of thousands of people in Israel protested, demanding the resignation of Benjamin Netanyahu.

Anti-government protest in Jerusalem

A 4-day government protest in front of the Knesset in Jerusalem demands the government's resignation.

Protest organizers also called for early elections in Israel and for the country's leaders to agree to a hostage deal that would lead to the release of 130 prisoners held in Gaza since Hamas attacked the country on Oct. 7.

Another demand is to refuse the adoption of a law that would exempt members of the ultra-Orthodox community from military service.

On the evening of March 31, protesters set up more than 100 tents outside the Knesset to sleep at the scene.

100 אלף מפגינים בירושלים.

בחירות עכשיו, את כולם עכשיו.



Organisers reported that more than 100,000 people participated in the action, while the media reported tens of thousands.

Many participants in the rally in Jerusalem expressed distrust of Netanyahu and disappointment that the country has not yet held elections.

"It's unbelievable that this country, which has been so successful... is being led down [this] path by one man and his henchmen," said one demonstrator. Share

What Netanyahu and the opposition say

Opposition leader Yair Lapid, in an address to the demonstrators, declared that the only thing that matters to Netanyahu is to stay in office.

He accused the prime minister of focusing more on keeping his coalition partners happy than on helping citizens affected by the war.

Netanyahu said Sunday night that the election would paralyse the country "during the war, moments before the victory" — for up to eight months.