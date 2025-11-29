The Ukrainian Defense Forces completed the operation in the Dobropil direction, which made it possible to stabilize the situation around Pokrovsk and restrain the enemy's plans for further advancement.

Dobropil operation completed, Pokrovsk held — DShV

This was announced on television by the commander of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleg Apostol.

As of now, we have provisionally completed our operation in the Dobropil direction. I believe that this was the right decision made by the top management. Share

According to him, the aggravation of the situation began in Pokrovsk, and the enemy's plans included an offensive from the Dobropil direction towards Barvinkovo.

The problem started in Pokrovsk, and it was getting worse. Also, the enemy's plans were to advance from the Dobropil direction to Barvinkove and completely cut off the entire Donetsk region. Now their appetites have subsided a bit.

He reported that the enemy is currently trying to attack Dobropillya with marines from the east and units of the 76th Division from the south. Despite this, Ukrainian units continue to hold Pokrovsk.

Pokrovsk is holding out… We have units in Pokrovsk, certain areas are already under our control. I think the enemy will not report that he has definitely taken it, and it will not be soon.

Apostol emphasized that fighting in urban conditions will significantly complicate the Russian offensive, as happened in Toretsk and Chasovye Yar.

He will be forced to get involved in the fighting in Pokrovsk, and this is an analogy of the same Toretsk... Chasiv Yar is still holding out until now, so it will be difficult for them. Share

He also informed about the possible escalation of the situation due to the activity of the 76th Division, which "has its own actions and plans."