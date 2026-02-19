The AFU denied the fake news about the Russian occupation of 4 settlements in the Donetsk region
The AFU denied the fake news about the Russian occupation of 4 settlements in the Donetsk region

The AFU
Source:  Ukrinform

The settlements of Nikiforivka, Nelipivka, Nove Shakhove, and Zatyshok in Donetsk region are under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, despite the Russian side's statements about alleged advances.

  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces are successfully holding control over settlements in the Donetsk region, despite false claims of Russian occupation.
  • Efforts are being made to prevent enemy advances through coordinated operations and strategic control over key approaches to populated areas.
  • The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, hindering their ability to entrench in the region.

The AFU denied another Russian fake

This was reported by the spokesman for the group of troops (forces) "East", Major Hryhoriy Shapoval.

Despite the enemy's loud statements, these settlements are under the control of the Defense Forces in the Donetsk region.

According to the spokesman, the units continue to hold designated lines and control key approaches to populated areas, preventing the enemy from gaining a foothold.

Units of the Defense Forces continue to hold designated lines, controlling key approaches to settlements, preventing the enemy from entrenching. Our Defense Forces operate in a coordinated manner, inflicting losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, preventing his intentions from being realized.

He also clarified that Russian units are trying to operate in small groups.

The enemy is trying to advance there in small groups, to infiltrate, three or four people at most, but search and strike operations are being carried out by our infantry groups, as well as by the forces of unmanned systems of our Defense Forces.

