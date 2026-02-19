The settlements of Nikiforivka, Nelipivka, Nove Shakhove, and Zatyshok in Donetsk region are under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, despite the Russian side's statements about alleged advances.

The AFU denied another Russian fake

This was reported by the spokesman for the group of troops (forces) "East", Major Hryhoriy Shapoval.

Despite the enemy's loud statements, these settlements are under the control of the Defense Forces in the Donetsk region.

According to the spokesman, the units continue to hold designated lines and control key approaches to populated areas, preventing the enemy from gaining a foothold.

Units of the Defense Forces continue to hold designated lines, controlling key approaches to settlements, preventing the enemy from entrenching. Our Defense Forces operate in a coordinated manner, inflicting losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, preventing his intentions from being realized. Share

He also clarified that Russian units are trying to operate in small groups.