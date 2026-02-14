Watch: the AFU refuted the Russian fake about the occupation of Kostyantynivka

Fighters of the 19th Army Corps and the 44th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published a video showing them moving freely around Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, and stated that information about the alleged capture of the city by Russian military is fake.
Points of attention
- AFU fighters from the 19th Army Corps and the 44th Separate Mechanized Brigade debunk the Russian fake news about the occupation of Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region.
- Official sources confirm that Kostyantynivka is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, refuting any claims of Russian military presence in the city.
Kostyantynivka is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The 19th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the corresponding video on Facebook.
They urged people to trust only official sources, emphasizing that "verified facts are our strength."
Information about the alleged capture of the village of Zaliznychne in Zaporizhia region by Russian troops is also untrue. The settlement is controlled by Ukrainian defenders despite daily airstrikes.
