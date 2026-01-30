Russian propaganda resources are spreading publications about how the Ukrainian military "deliberately starved" the population of Myrnograd for a year, shelling those who delivered food.

The CCD records the continuation of the disinformation campaign about "atrocities of the AFU in Donbas"

In addition, the propaganda claims that the city's civilian population has become a "target for all types of weapons."

As usual, Russian sources do not provide any evidence of these "crimes", basing their stories on the stories of one local resident who is currently in the occupied territory and whose life depends on the Russian military.

By systematically spreading such disinformation, the Kremlin is trying to justify the continuation of the war against Ukraine and divert the attention of the world community from the numerous crimes committed by Russian troops in Ukraine.