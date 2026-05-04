The AFU destroyed another 1,120 occupiers and 113 Russian artillery systems

The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to May 4, 2026 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,335,150 people, including 1,120 people over the past 24 hours.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Current losses of the Russian Federation

The Russian army also lost:

tanks — 11,914 (+6),

armored combat vehicles — 24,507 (+4),

artillery systems — 41,306 (+113),

MLRS — 1,767 (+2),

air defense systems — 1,357 (+0),

aircraft — 435 (+0),

helicopters — 352 (+0),

ground robotic complexes — 1,317 (+11),

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 272,062 (+2,249),

cruise missiles — 4,584 (+5),

ships / boats — 33 (+0),

submarines — 2 (+0),

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 93,824 (+268),

special equipment — 4,168 (+17).

The data is being refined.