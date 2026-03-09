The AFU destroyed another 750 occupiers and 70 Russian artillery systems
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
Читати українською

The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to March 9, 2026 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,274,040 people, of which 750 people - over the past 24 hours.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Armed Forces have successfully destroyed 750 occupiers and 70 Russian artillery systems in the ongoing conflict with Russia.
  • The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to March 9, 2026 amount to approximately 1,274,040 people, with 750 losses reported within the past 24 hours.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian army also lost:

  • tanks — 11,745 (+3),

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,167 (+10),

  • artillery systems — 38,129 (+70),

  • MLRS — 1,675 (+2),

  • air defense systems — 1,326 (+4),

  • aircraft — 435 (+0),

  • helicopters — 349 (+0),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 166,640 (+2,224),

  • cruise missiles — 4,403 (+0),

  • ships / boats — 31 (+1),

  • submarines — 2 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 82,289 (+188),

  • special equipment — 4,083 (+0).

The data is being refined.

