Situation at the front — the AFU repelled more than 40 attacks by the Russian army

Since the beginning of the day, the number of attacks by the aggressor has already reached 48.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have successfully repelled over 40 attacks by the Russian aggressor, with ongoing clashes in multiple directions.
- Operational information from the General Staff highlights enemy advances and airstrikes in various directions of invasion.
- Key areas such as North-Slobozhansk, Kupyansk, and Pokrovsky have witnessed multiple enemy attempts to advance, with Ukrainian troops holding their ground.
Current situation on the front on March 4
Operational information as of 16:00 03/04/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 80 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, carried out 2 airstrikes using five anti-aircraft missiles. Two clashes were recorded.
In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked once towards the settlement of Grafske. Currently, there are no enemy attempts to advance.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy advanced twice in the direction of Pishchanye and Kurylivka.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance towards Drobyshevy, Zarechny, and Stavky.
In the Slavyansk direction, the invaders tried three times to advance on the positions of our troops in the direction of Dronivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor attacked three times in the direction of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bondarne, and Mykolaivka. One attack is ongoing.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out eight offensive actions near Kostyantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 10 times to push our soldiers out of the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Udachne, Muravka, Molodetske and towards the Red Estuary. Four clashes are still ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy advanced four times towards Ivanivka, Andriivka–Klevtsovoye, Novohryhorivka and towards Zeleny Gay. One clash is ongoing. In addition, Oleksandrovka, Havrylivka, Kolomyytsy and Pysanky were subjected to air strikes.
In the Hulyaipil direction, there were 12 attacks in the Hulyaipil area and towards Dobropil, Zaliznychny, and Myrne. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Vozdvizhivka, Girke, Rivne, Hulyaipil, and Charivne. Three clashes are ongoing.
In the Dnieper direction, the invaders attacked in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge and Bilogruy Island.
