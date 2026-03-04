Situation at the front — the AFU repelled more than 40 attacks by the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 03/04/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 80 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, carried out 2 airstrikes using five anti-aircraft missiles. Two clashes were recorded.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked once towards the settlement of Grafske. Currently, there are no enemy attempts to advance.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy advanced twice in the direction of Pishchanye and Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance towards Drobyshevy, Zarechny, and Stavky.

In the Slavyansk direction, the invaders tried three times to advance on the positions of our troops in the direction of Dronivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor attacked three times in the direction of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bondarne, and Mykolaivka. One attack is ongoing.