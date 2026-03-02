The General Staff reported on new successes of the AFU on the Oleksandrivka sector of the front
The General Staff reported on new successes of the AFU on the Oleksandrivka sector of the front

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The AFU
Oleksandrivka direction: units of the DShV group are relentlessly putting pressure on the enemy, liberating Ukrainian land, destroying the occupiers and methodically cutting their logistical arteries. The General Staff reported on the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The AFU units in the Oleksandrivka sector are relentlessly pressuring the enemy, liberating Ukrainian land, and cutting their logistical arteries.
  • Ongoing offensive operations have resulted in the liberation of 9 settlements and the destruction of a significant amount of enemy personnel and military equipment.

The AFU liberated 9 settlements in the Oleksandrivka direction

As of now, 9 settlements have been liberated. 3 settlements have been cleared of the enemy in our zone and work is underway to liberate several more settlements right now.

Military units and subdivisions of the Airborne Assault Forces group continue active offensive operations in the Oleksandrivka direction, imposing their own battle conditions on the enemy.

The operation involves a systematic and decisive expulsion of the enemy from fortified positions. Targeted and massive strikes destroy the occupiers' manpower, weapons, military and special equipment.

In accordance with the well-considered plan of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, under the clear leadership of the Commander of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the consistent and effective implementation of the offensive operation was ensured.

The operation was carried out according to the defined plan, and a week later, as a result of the decisions made and the use of technical means, the enemy forces' access to the Starlink network was limited. This significantly affected the situational awareness of the occupiers and complicated the management of the units at the first stage, but the enemy did not stop its offensive actions and continued to move forward.

Aerial reconnaissance units and FPV calculations work continuously and efficiently, detecting and destroying targets, leaving no safe rear for the enemy.

Since the beginning of the operation (from 01/29/2026 to the present), the enemy's losses amounted to:

  • Personnel — 6537, of which:

  • Irreturnable — 4355

  • Sanitary — 2167

  • Captivity — 15

  • 419 military equipment, including:

  • BBM — 14

  • AT — 242

  • AC — 49

  • MLRS — 2

  • Air defense systems — 1

  • Special equipment — 6

  • Moto/quadro — 105

  • Tanks — 7

  • ArtS — 147

  • Krylo type UAV — 611

  • PUBPLA — 108

