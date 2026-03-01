On March 1, it became officially known that soldiers of the 132nd separate reconnaissance battalion of the 7th rapid reaction corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to successfully break through the defense line of the Russian invaders in the Oleksandrivka direction.

New breakthrough of the DShV at the front — first details

The command of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made a new statement.

It officially confirmed that the breakthrough of the defense in the Oleksandrivka direction is primarily the result of the successful operation of the 132nd separate reconnaissance battalion of the 7th KSR DShV of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ground reconnaissance combat groups "CG132" of the 132nd separate reconnaissance battalion of the 7th corps of the SR DShV of the Armed Forces of Ukraine broke through the enemy's defense line in the Oleksandrivka direction, the official statement says.

In addition, it is emphasized that within the framework of this operation, enemy firing structures, personnel, and ammunition storage sites of the Russian invaders were successfully eliminated.