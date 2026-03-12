The AFU destroyed another 780 occupiers and 56 Russian artillery systems
Ukraine
The AFU destroyed another 780 occupiers and 56 Russian artillery systems

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to March 12, 2026 in the war against Ukraine amounted to about 1,276,760 people, including 780 people in the previous 24 hours.

Points of attention

  • The total combat losses of Russian troops in the war against Ukraine have surpassed 1.2 million people, with daily casualties reported.
  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy a significant amount of enemy equipment and military personnel in the occupied territory of Ukraine.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

The Russian army also lost:

  • tanks — 11,766 (+3),

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,197 (+20),

  • artillery systems — 38,319 (+56),

  • MLRS — 1,681 (+1),

  • air defense systems — 1,329 (+1),

  • aircraft — 435 (+0),

  • helicopters — 349 (+0),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 173,068 (+2,102),

  • cruise missiles — 4,403 (+0),

  • ships / boats — 31 (+0),

  • submarines — 2 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 83,034 (+243),

  • special equipment — 4,088 (+0).

The data is being refined.

