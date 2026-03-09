The AFU have repelled almost 50 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 09.03.2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 10 offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Ivanopillya, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka.

In the Slavyansk direction, the aggressor attacked three times, in the direction of Riznykivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Stavky and Lyman.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, Russian occupiers twice attacked the positions of our defenders in the direction of the settlement of Lyman. One clash is currently ongoing.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out four air strikes, dropping eight guided bombs, and carried out 72 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 12 times to push our soldiers out of the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka and in the direction of Novooleksandrivka. One attack is ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of the settlements of Ivanivka, Dobropillya, and Nove Zaporizhzhia. Enemy airstrikes were carried out in Havrylivka and Orly.

In the Hulyaipil direction, there were 13 attacks in the area of Myrne, Luhivske and towards Zaliznychne, Olenokostyantynivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught, 11 attacks have already been repelled. The enemy launched airstrikes on the areas of the settlements of Lisne, Kopany, Dolynka, Girke, Charivne.