The AFU eliminated almost 120 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction during the day

In total, 140 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of this day. Ukrainian defenders are inflicting constant fire damage on the enemy, destroying personnel and exhausting its combat potential. Active actions are being carried out in certain areas.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction

Operational information as of 22:00 on 03/25/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

The enemy carried out 49 air strikes, dropping 159 guided bombs. In addition, it used 5,989 kamikaze drones to destroy the enemy and carried out 3,206 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 39 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopidhorodne, Molodetske, Horikhove and towards Hryshynye and Shevchenko.

One assault operation is underway. Share

According to preliminary estimates, 118 occupiers were eliminated and 33 were wounded in this direction today.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed:

14 units of road transport,

3 occupier shelters.

38 shelters, a UAV control point, 2 armored personnel carriers, and six vehicles were damaged.

212 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.