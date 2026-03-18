The AFU eliminated over 160 occupiers in the Pokrovske direction within 24 hours

In total, 215 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of this day.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction on March 18

Operational information as of 22:00 on 03/18/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy carried out 45 air strikes, dropped 148 guided bombs, used 2,809 kamikaze drones, and carried out 2,263 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 49 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Toretske, Rodynske, Zatyshok, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Filiya and towards the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Novooleksandrivka, Vilne, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Muravka, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka.

Five clashes are currently ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 164 occupiers were eliminated and 29 were wounded in this direction today.

Destroyed:

artillery system,

three units of road transport,

one motorcycle,

seven units of special equipment,

one personnel shelter,

the artillery system was damaged,

two units of road transport,

eight enemy personnel shelters.