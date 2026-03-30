The AFU eliminated another 870 occupiers and 48 Russian artillery systems
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The AFU eliminated another 870 occupiers and 48 Russian artillery systems

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
Читати українською

The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to March 30, 2026 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,296,700 people, of which 870 people - over the past 24 hours.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine have eliminated over 1.2 million Russian troops in the war against Ukraine, including 870 occupiers and 48 artillery systems recently.
  • Russian army sustained heavy losses in various military equipment including tanks, armored vehicles, aircraft, and UAVs during the conflict.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

The Russian army also lost:

  • tanks — 11,824 (+4),

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,317 (+4),

  • artillery systems — 39,049 (+48),

  • MLRS — 1,708 (+1),

  • air defense systems — 1,337 (+0),

  • aircraft — 435 (+0),

  • helicopters — 350 (+0),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 206,531 (+2,471),

  • cruise missiles — 4,491 (+0),

  • ships / boats — 33 (+0),

  • submarines — 2 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 86,160 (+183),

  • special equipment — 4,105 (+0).

The data is being refined.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU eliminated almost 120 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction during the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU neutralized over 100 invaders in the Pokrovske direction during the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU

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