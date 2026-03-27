The AFU neutralized over 100 invaders in the Pokrovske direction during the day

In total, 163 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of this day.

Current situation on the front on March 27

Operational information as of 22:00 on 03/27/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy carried out 44 air strikes — dropping 159 guided bombs. In addition, it used 3,835 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,658 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

Since the beginning of the day, the defense forces have repelled 34 enemy assault actions in the Pokrovsk direction in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Myrnograd, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novomykolaivka and towards the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Nove Shakhove, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka.

One clash is ongoing. Share

According to preliminary estimates, 82 occupiers were eliminated and 21 were wounded in this direction today.

Destroyed:

four units of road transport,

electronic warfare station,

gun,

six units of road transport were damaged,

gun,

13 enemy personnel shelters.