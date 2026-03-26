Ukrainian soldiers repelled a massive Russian offensive in the Pokrovsk direction

This was reported by the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy was active in several directions at once in the defense zone of the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, trying to break through the defenses through mobility and the use of equipment. Share

On the approaches to Hryshyn, the Russians launched an assault on motorcycles, trying to quickly reach the settlement. The attack was repelled by units of the 155th Separate Mechanized Brigade and the 32nd Separate Mechanized Brigade.

The enemy suffered losses and was stopped by Ukrainian military personnel on the approaches to Hryshynye.

At the same time, in the Myrnograd area, the invaders operated on vehicles, trying to develop an offensive and break through to Rodynske. The threat was eliminated in cooperation between the 7th Corps and the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov".

In particular, soldiers of the 79th separate Tavria airborne assault brigade and the 14th operational brigade of the Chervona Kalina National Guard deployed against the invaders.