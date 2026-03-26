The Ukrainian Defense Forces stopped a wide offensive by Russian invaders in the Pokrovskaya agglomeration.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully stopped a wide offensive by Russian invaders in the Pokrov direction.
- The enemy, utilizing equipment and mobility, attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses but was repelled by Ukrainian soldiers.
- During two attacks, Ukrainian defenders destroyed about 50 Russian invaders, more than 10 motorcycles, and two vehicles.
Ukrainian soldiers repelled a massive Russian offensive in the Pokrovsk direction
This was reported by the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
On the approaches to Hryshyn, the Russians launched an assault on motorcycles, trying to quickly reach the settlement. The attack was repelled by units of the 155th Separate Mechanized Brigade and the 32nd Separate Mechanized Brigade.
The enemy suffered losses and was stopped by Ukrainian military personnel on the approaches to Hryshynye.
At the same time, in the Myrnograd area, the invaders operated on vehicles, trying to develop an offensive and break through to Rodynske. The threat was eliminated in cooperation between the 7th Corps and the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov".
In particular, soldiers of the 79th separate Tavria airborne assault brigade and the 14th operational brigade of the Chervona Kalina National Guard deployed against the invaders.
In total, while repelling two attacks, Ukrainian defenders destroyed about 50 Russians, more than 10 motorcycles, and two vehicles.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-