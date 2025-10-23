The AFU eliminated over 900 Russian occupiers within 24 hours
The AFU eliminated over 900 Russian occupiers within 24 hours

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
The total combat losses of Russian troops in manpower from February 24, 2022 to October 23, 2025 reached about 1,134,170 people, of which 920 were eliminated in the last 24 hours.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its morning briefing.

Current losses of the Russian army

Also, as of October 23, Ukrainian defenders destroyed:

  • tanks — 11,282 (+2),

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,453 (+6),

  • artillery systems — 33,938 (+24),

  • MLRS — 1,525 (+1),

  • air defense assets — 1,230 (+1),

  • aircraft — 428 (+0),

  • helicopters — 346 (+0),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 73,386 (+626),

  • cruise missiles — 3,880 (+16),

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0),

  • submarine — 1 (+0),

  • units of automotive equipment and tank trucks — 65,228 (+106),

  • units of special equipment of the Russian army — 3,981 (+0)

