The total combat losses of Russian troops in manpower from February 24, 2022 to October 23, 2025 reached about 1,134,170 people, of which 920 were eliminated in the last 24 hours.
Points of attention
- Over 900 Russian occupiers were eliminated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine within a span of 24 hours, showcasing the ongoing intensity of the conflict.
- Ukrainian defenders have successfully destroyed a considerable amount of Russian equipment, including tanks, artillery systems, and other military assets, as reported by the General Staff of the AFU.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its morning briefing.
Also, as of October 23, Ukrainian defenders destroyed:
tanks — 11,282 (+2),
armored combat vehicles — 23,453 (+6),
artillery systems — 33,938 (+24),
MLRS — 1,525 (+1),
air defense assets — 1,230 (+1),
aircraft — 428 (+0),
helicopters — 346 (+0),
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 73,386 (+626),
cruise missiles — 3,880 (+16),
ships/boats — 28 (+0),
submarine — 1 (+0),
units of automotive equipment and tank trucks — 65,228 (+106),
units of special equipment of the Russian army — 3,981 (+0)
