The AFU have repelled almost 100 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, 98 combat clashes have occurred at the front.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled almost 100 attacks by the Russian army on various front lines since the beginning of the day.
- Ukrainian troops are actively engaged in defensive activities to deter enemy attacks and strengthen security measures.
Current situation on the front on February 19
Operational information as of 16:00 on 02/19/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, there were 11 clashes with the enemy, five of which are still ongoing. The enemy carried out two air strikes, dropped four guided bombs, and carried out 41 shellings, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked nine times in the areas of the settlements of Veterinarne, Zelene, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Vilcha and in the direction of Zarubinka and Chuhunivka. Two clashes are ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders four times in the direction of the settlements of Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, and Novoosinove. One clash is ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine attacks by the invaders in the area of Shandryholovy and towards the settlements of Stavky, Drobysheve, and Lyman. Another clash is ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction, three clashes with the enemy are ongoing in the area of Ozerne, Riznykivka, and in the direction of Rai-Oleksandrivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russians once tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the Orikhovo-Vasylivka area.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out ten offensive actions near the settlements of Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka and towards the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Illinivka, and Berestok.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 29 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Filiya and towards Novopavlivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 22 attacks.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked five times in the area of the settlement of Sosnivka and in the direction of Dobropillya. One clash is ongoing. Ivanivka, Havrylivka, and Andriivka-Klevtsove were hit by guided bombs.
In the Hulyaipil direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 attacks by the invaders in the directions of the settlements of Staroukrainka, Zaliznychne, Zelene and in the Hulyaipil area. Four clashes are ongoing. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Verkhnia Tersa, Lisne, Lyubitske, Hulyaipilske, Vozdvizhivka, Zaliznychne.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful attack in the direction of Primorsk.
