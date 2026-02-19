The AFU have repelled almost 100 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 02/19/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, there were 11 clashes with the enemy, five of which are still ongoing. The enemy carried out two air strikes, dropped four guided bombs, and carried out 41 shellings, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked nine times in the areas of the settlements of Veterinarne, Zelene, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Vilcha and in the direction of Zarubinka and Chuhunivka. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders four times in the direction of the settlements of Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, and Novoosinove. One clash is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine attacks by the invaders in the area of Shandryholovy and towards the settlements of Stavky, Drobysheve, and Lyman. Another clash is ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, three clashes with the enemy are ongoing in the area of Ozerne, Riznykivka, and in the direction of Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russians once tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the Orikhovo-Vasylivka area.