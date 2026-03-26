The AFU have repelled almost 60 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, the number of attacks by the aggressor has already reached 59.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Armed Forces have repelled almost 60 assaults by the Russian army on March 26, 2026, in different directions of the front.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provided operational information about the ongoing attacks and enemy movements as of 16:00 on March 26, 2026.
Current situation on the front on March 26
Operational information as of 16:00 on 03/26/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 31 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, one of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy once tried to improve its position in the area of the settlement of Novoosinovo.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of the settlements of Nadiya, Tverdokhlibovo, Drobyshevo, and Lyman.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 18 attacks near Kostyantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Berestok, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka. Two clashes are ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 16 times to push our soldiers out of the positions they occupied in the areas of the settlements of Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Novopavlivka. Two clashes are still ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy has attacked six times in the areas of Oleksandrovgrad, Vyshneve, and Krasnohirske. One clash is currently ongoing. In addition, Pysanky was subjected to an air strike.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Hulyaipil, Zaliznychny, Myrne, and Svyatopetrivka. The enemy launched airstrikes in the areas of Verkhnia Tersa, Dolinka, Lyubitsky, and Novosoloshynye.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Tokmachka, Stepovoye, and Shcherbaky. The Veselyanka area was subjected to an airstrike.
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