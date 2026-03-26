The AFU have repelled almost 60 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 03/26/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 18 attacks near Kostyantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Berestok, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of the settlements of Nadiya, Tverdokhlibovo, Drobyshevo, and Lyman.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy once tried to improve its position in the area of the settlement of Novoosinovo.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 31 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, one of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 16 times to push our soldiers out of the positions they occupied in the areas of the settlements of Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Novopavlivka. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy has attacked six times in the areas of Oleksandrovgrad, Vyshneve, and Krasnohirske. One clash is currently ongoing. In addition, Pysanky was subjected to an air strike.

In the Hulyaipil direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Hulyaipil, Zaliznychny, Myrne, and Svyatopetrivka. The enemy launched airstrikes in the areas of Verkhnia Tersa, Dolinka, Lyubitsky, and Novosoloshynye.