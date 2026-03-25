The AFU have repelled more than 60 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 03/25/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 11 attacks near the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Sofiivka, Illinivka, Novopavlivka, and Toretske.

In the Slavyansk direction, the invaders twice tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the direction of Zakitne and Riznykovka. One assault operation is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Kopanky, Drobysheve, and Lyman.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy once tried to improve its position in the Pishchanye area.

In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked twice towards the settlements of Zybyne and Okhrimivka.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 45 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, one of which involved the use of MLRS.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 33 times to push our soldiers out of the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Molodetske, Horikhove, Novopavlivka. Four enemy attacks are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy twice advanced towards Oleksandrivka and Krasnohirske. It carried out air strikes in the areas of Velykymykhaylivka, Havrylivka, and Pidhavrylivka.

In the Hulyaipil direction, there were 12 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Hulyaipil, Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, and Olenokostyantynivka. Three enemy assault operations are ongoing. Air strikes were carried out on the areas of the settlements of Vozdvizhivka, Kopany, Hulyaipilske, Yehorivka, Shyroke, and Novoselivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out an airstrike in the Lyubimivka area and conducted one assault operation in the direction of Prymorske.