There have been over 80 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, the number of attacks by the aggressor has reached 81.
Points of attention
- Since the beginning of the day, there have been more than 80 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army, with ongoing assaults and attacks in various directions.
- The Defense Forces have repelled multiple enemy assaults, with attacks involving airstrikes, guided bombs, and artillery strikes on settlements and positions.
Current situation on the front on March 20
Operational information as of 16:00 on 03/20/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the Defense Forces stopped four enemy assaults, two more clashes are still ongoing, in addition, the enemy carried out 70 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, 11 using MLRS, and carried out two air strikes using five guided bombs.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked three times near the settlements of Prylipka, Zelene, and Starytsia.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out one assault on the positions of our troops near the settlement of Kurylivka.
In the Slavyansk direction, an enemy attempt to approach the positions of our troops in the Rai-Oleksandrivka area is ongoing.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 12 attacks near Kostyantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka.
Since the beginning of the day, the defense forces have repelled 11 enemy assault actions in the Pokrovsky direction in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Bilytske, Myrnograd, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopavlivka, and Filiya. Two clashes have not yet been completed.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out two offensive actions, towards Ternovo and Kalynivka.
In the Hulyaipil direction, eight attacks took place in the areas of Dobropillya, Zaliznychny, Zeleny, and Luhivske. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Hirky, Hulyaipillya, and Novoselivka.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the Stepnohirsk area. The settlement of Komyshuvakha was hit by airstrikes.
In the Prydniprovs'ky direction, one clash occurred near the Antonivskyi Bridge.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-