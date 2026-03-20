There have been over 80 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 03/20/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the Defense Forces stopped four enemy assaults, two more clashes are still ongoing, in addition, the enemy carried out 70 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, 11 using MLRS, and carried out two air strikes using five guided bombs.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked three times near the settlements of Prylipka, Zelene, and Starytsia.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out one assault on the positions of our troops near the settlement of Kurylivka.

In the Slavyansk direction, an enemy attempt to approach the positions of our troops in the Rai-Oleksandrivka area is ongoing.