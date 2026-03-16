There have been 67 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, the number of attacks by the aggressor has already reached 67.
Points of attention
- The number of attacks by the Russian army on settlements and positions of the AFU has reached 67 since the beginning of the day.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully defended areas in the Northern Slobozhansky, Kupyansky, and Lymansky directions.
Current situation on the front on March 16
Operational information as of 16:00 on 03/16/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 44 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, one of which involved the use of MLRS. The defense forces have had some tactical successes in the direction.
In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked once in the Starytsia area.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried six times to improve its position in the area of Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Hlushkivka, and Novoosynovoye.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attempts by the invaders to advance towards Borova, Petropavlivka, Drobysheve, and Lyman.
In the Slavyansk direction, the invaders tried three times to advance on the positions of our troops in the direction of Platonovka, Yampol, and Riznykovka. One assault operation is ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked once in the Minkivka area.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 21 attacks near Kostyantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivano-Frankivka, Illinivka, Stepanivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, Novopavlivka. Two battles are ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 18 times to push our soldiers out of the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Bilytske, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Myrnograd, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Udachne, Kotlyne, and Filiya. Two enemy attacks are ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy advanced three times towards Danylivka and Zlagoda.
In the Hulyaipil direction, nine attacks took place in the areas of Zaliznychny, Myrny, Zeleny, and Charivny. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Vozdvizhivka, Hulyaipil, Dolinka, Lisne, Kopany, and Charivny. One clash is ongoing.
No enemy assaults were recorded in the Prydniprovske direction , but Prydniprovske, Tomina Balka, and Lviv were subjected to airstrikes.
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