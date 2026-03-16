There have been 67 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 03/16/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 44 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, one of which involved the use of MLRS. The defense forces have had some tactical successes in the direction.

In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked once in the Starytsia area.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried six times to improve its position in the area of Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Hlushkivka, and Novoosynovoye.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attempts by the invaders to advance towards Borova, Petropavlivka, Drobysheve, and Lyman.

In the Slavyansk direction, the invaders tried three times to advance on the positions of our troops in the direction of Platonovka, Yampol, and Riznykovka. One assault operation is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked once in the Minkivka area.