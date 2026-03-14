Situation at the front — 79 clashes took place between the AFU and the Russian Army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 03/14/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions today, the enemy made two futile attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions, in addition, it launched 51 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, two of which were using MLRS, dropped three guided aerial bombs, and carried out one air strike.

In the South–Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked once near the settlement of Vovchanski Khutory.

On the Kupyansk direction, the enemy once advanced towards Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attempts by the invaders to advance near Drobysheve, Stavki, and Lyman. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, the invaders tried three times to approach the positions of our troops in the areas of Zakitne and Riznykovka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out two attacks in the areas of Nikiforivka and Novomarkovo. One clash is still ongoing.