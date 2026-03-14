Situation at the front — 79 clashes took place between the AFU and the Russian Army

Since the beginning of the day, the number of attacks by the aggressor has reached 79.
Points of attention
- 79 clashes took place between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army on March 14, 2026.
- The aggressor launched attacks in multiple directions, including North-Slobozhansky, Kursk, South-Slobozhansky, Kupyansky, and others.
Current situation on the front on March 14
Operational information as of 16:00 on 03/14/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions today, the enemy made two futile attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions, in addition, it launched 51 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, two of which were using MLRS, dropped three guided aerial bombs, and carried out one air strike.
In the South–Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked once near the settlement of Vovchanski Khutory.
On the Kupyansk direction, the enemy once advanced towards Kurylivka.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attempts by the invaders to advance near Drobysheve, Stavki, and Lyman. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction, the invaders tried three times to approach the positions of our troops in the areas of Zakitne and Riznykovka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out two attacks in the areas of Nikiforivka and Novomarkovo. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 15 offensive actions near Kostyantynivka, Ivano-Pol, Illinivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka. Two battles are still ongoing.
Since the beginning of the day, the defense forces have repelled 11 enemy assault actions in the Pokrovsk direction in the areas of the settlements of Toretske, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Udachne, and Novopavlivka. One clash has not yet been completed.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out three offensive actions near Oleksandrovgrad and Zlagoda.
In the Hulyaipil direction, 14 attacks took place in the areas of Hulyaipil, Zaliznychny, Varvarivka, Hulyaipil, and Myrne. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Vozdvizhivka, Verkhnya Tersa, Hulyaipil, Charivne, and Dolinka. Four clashes are ongoing.
There was one enemy attack in the Dnieper direction . The settlements of Lviv and Olhivka were hit by airstrikes.
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