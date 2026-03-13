The AFU have repelled more than 60 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, the number of attacks by the aggressor has already reached 66.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled over 50 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day, showcasing their resilience in the conflict.
- Operational information provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine details the continuous attacks and attempts by the aggressor on various fronts.
Current situation on the front on March 13
Operational information as of 16:00 on 03/13/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy attacked three times and carried out 85 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, one of which involved the use of MLRS.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy once tried to improve its position in the Novoplatonivka area.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance towards Drobyshevy and Lyman. One attack is ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction, the invaders tried three times to advance on the positions of our troops in the direction of Platonovka and Zakitne. One assault operation is ongoing.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 21 attacks near Kostyantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivano-Pol', Illinivka, Mykolaivka, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka. Two battles are ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 16 times to push our soldiers out of the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Toretske, Zatyshok, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, and Muravka. Two clashes have not yet ended.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy advanced five times towards Oleksandrivkagrad, Andriivka–Klevtsovoye, Vyshneve, and Kalynivs'ke. In addition, Kolomyia was subjected to an airstrike.
In the Hulyaipil direction, there were 13 attacks in the areas of Hulyaipil, Zaliznychny, Myrny, Olenokostyantynivka, and Varvarivka. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Vozdvizhivka, Lyubytsky, Kopany, Mykylsky, Shyroky, Novoselivka, and Charivny. One clash is ongoing.
In the Orikhov direction, the enemy attacked in the direction of Stepnohirsk. The Orikhov area was subjected to an airstrike.
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