The AFU have repelled more than 60 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 03/13/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy attacked three times and carried out 85 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, one of which involved the use of MLRS.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy once tried to improve its position in the Novoplatonivka area.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance towards Drobyshevy and Lyman. One attack is ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, the invaders tried three times to advance on the positions of our troops in the direction of Platonovka and Zakitne. One assault operation is ongoing.