There have been 45 clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 03/12/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy twice attacked the positions of our defenders, carried out two air strikes, dropped six aerial bombs, and carried out 50 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, one of which involved the use of a multiple launch rocket system.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked once towards the settlement of Zybyne. The fighting continues.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy twice advanced towards the settlements of Podoli and Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Stavky, Lyman, and Drobysheve. One clash is ongoing.