There have been 45 clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, the number of attacks by the aggressor has already reached 45.
Points of attention
- Since the beginning of the day, there have been 45 clashes between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian Army, with ongoing fighting in multiple directions.
- The aggressor has conducted multiple offensive actions, air strikes, aerial bombings, and shellings of settlements and troop positions, including the use of a multiple launch rocket system.
Current situation on the front on March 12
Operational information as of 16:00 on 03/12/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy twice attacked the positions of our defenders, carried out two air strikes, dropped six aerial bombs, and carried out 50 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, one of which involved the use of a multiple launch rocket system.
In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked once towards the settlement of Zybyne. The fighting continues.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy twice advanced towards the settlements of Podoli and Hlushkivka.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Stavky, Lyman, and Drobysheve. One clash is ongoing.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 10 offensive actions in the direction of Kostyantynivka, Illinivka, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, Sofiivka, and in the areas of Pleshchiivka and Rusyn Yar. One battle is ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried six times to push our soldiers out of the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Myrnograd, Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, and Novopidhorodne. One clash has not yet ended.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out one offensive operation in the Rybne area. In addition, Pokrovske was subjected to an enemy air strike.
In the Hulyaipil direction, there were 18 attacks in the areas of Hulyaipil, Myrny, Zeleny and towards Dobropil, Zaliznychne, Olenokostyantynivka. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Vozdvizhivka, Kopany, Rivne, Novoukrainka, Lyubitske, and Novoselivka. Nine clashes are ongoing.
