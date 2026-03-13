The AFU destroyed 7 more Russian tanks and 50 artillery systems

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders managed to eliminate 860 Russian invaders, so the total losses of the Russian army in manpower reached 1,277,620 people. Moreover, the aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit a multiple launch rocket system and one other important enemy facility.
Points of attention
- Recent developments include the elimination of 860 Russian invaders and successful strikes on key enemy facilities.
- The ongoing resistance efforts by Ukrainian defenders reflect their determination to defend the territory and counter the advancing Russian forces.
Losses of the Russian Army as of March 13, 2026
The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 03/13/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,277,620 (+860) people;
tanks — 11,773 (+7) units;
armored combat vehicles — 24,202 (+5) units;
artillery systems — 38,369 (+50) units;
MLRS — 1,685 (+4) units;
air defense systems — 1,331 (+2) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 175,139 (+2,071) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 83,223 (+189) units.
In addition, it used 9,112 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,231 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 201 from multiple launch rocket systems.
The defense forces repel attempts by the occupiers to improve their position and advance deeper into the territory of Ukraine, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-