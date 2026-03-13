Air defense eliminated 117 targets while repelling the Russian attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense eliminated 117 targets while repelling the Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces successfully repelled a new Russian attack
As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, last night the Russian invaders struck peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with the Iskander-M ballistic missile, as well as 126 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types, and drones of other types.

Points of attention

  • Several Russian UAVs are still in the airspace, posing a threat to Ukrainian cities and villages.
  • It is essential for civilians to stay alert and follow safety rules during this ongoing conflict.

Air defense forces successfully repelled a new Russian attack

It is worth noting that the enemy air attack began as early as 6:00 PM on March 12.

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea, about 80 of them — "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 117 enemy UAVs.

A ballistic missile and 8 strike UAVs were recorded at 7 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 5 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several Russian UAVs in the airspace.

Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian defense workers.

