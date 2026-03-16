The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to March 16, 2026 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,279,930 people, of which 760 people - over the past 24 hours.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have demonstrated high combat readiness and effectiveness by destroying 760 Russian occupiers within the past 24 hours.
- The Russian army has faced heavy defeats in the war against Ukraine, with total combat losses amounting to over 1,279,930 people.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Russian army also lost:
tanks — 11,781 (+0),
armored combat vehicles — 24,215 (+2),
artillery systems — 38,457 (+19),
MLRS — 1,687 (+1),
air defense systems — 1,333 (+1),
aircraft — 435 (+0),
helicopters — 349 (+0),
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 181,153 (+1,883),
cruise missiles — 4,468 (+0),
ships/boats — 33 (+1) — (results of previous hits confirmed),
submarines — 2 (+0),
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 83,624 (+111),
special equipment — 4,091 (+2).
The data is being refined.
More on the topic
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-