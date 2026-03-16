The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed another 760 Russian occupiers

The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to March 16, 2026 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,279,930 people, of which 760 people - over the past 24 hours.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

The Russian army also lost:

tanks — 11,781 (+0),

armored combat vehicles — 24,215 (+2),

artillery systems — 38,457 (+19),

MLRS — 1,687 (+1),

air defense systems — 1,333 (+1),

aircraft — 435 (+0),

helicopters — 349 (+0),

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 181,153 (+1,883),

cruise missiles — 4,468 (+0),

ships/boats — 33 (+1) — (results of previous hits confirmed),

submarines — 2 (+0),

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 83,624 (+111),

special equipment — 4,091 (+2).

The data is being refined.