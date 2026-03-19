There have been 91 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 03/19/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 59 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, one of which involved the use of MLRS. The defense forces have had some tactical successes in the direction. One combat engagement was recorded.

In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked 17 times towards the settlements of Prylipka, Lyman, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Tykhye, Bochkovo, Okhrimivka, Zybyne, Chuhunivka, Figolivka, Krasne Pershe. Two assault operations are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried six times to improve its position in the areas of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Glushkivka, Novoplatonivka, and Borivska Andriivka. Two attacks are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 15 attempts by the invaders to advance towards Hrekivka, Nadiya, Novomykhailivka, Novoserhiivka, Olhivka, Seredny, the settlement of Koroviy Yar, Drobyshevy, Zarechny, Lyman, and Dibrova. Eight offensive actions are still ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, the invaders tried to advance on the positions of our troops six times in the direction of Zakitne, Riznykivka, and Rai-Oleksandrivka. Three assault operations are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked twice in the direction of Malynivka and Kostyantynivka.