There have been 91 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, the number of attacks by the aggressor has reached 91.
Points of attention
- 91 clashes have occurred between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army since the beginning of the day.
- The enemy has launched attacks involving rocket and artillery systems, with ongoing assault operations reported in multiple directions.
Current situation on the front on March 19
Operational information as of 16:00 on 03/19/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 59 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, one of which involved the use of MLRS. The defense forces have had some tactical successes in the direction. One combat engagement was recorded.
In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked 17 times towards the settlements of Prylipka, Lyman, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Tykhye, Bochkovo, Okhrimivka, Zybyne, Chuhunivka, Figolivka, Krasne Pershe. Two assault operations are ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried six times to improve its position in the areas of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Glushkivka, Novoplatonivka, and Borivska Andriivka. Two attacks are ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 15 attempts by the invaders to advance towards Hrekivka, Nadiya, Novomykhailivka, Novoserhiivka, Olhivka, Seredny, the settlement of Koroviy Yar, Drobyshevy, Zarechny, Lyman, and Dibrova. Eight offensive actions are still ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction, the invaders tried to advance on the positions of our troops six times in the direction of Zakitne, Riznykivka, and Rai-Oleksandrivka. Three assault operations are ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked twice in the direction of Malynivka and Kostyantynivka.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 16 attacks near the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, Novopavlivka. Two battles are ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 16 times to push our soldiers out of the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Novy Donbas, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Bilytske, Sukhetske, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka. Three enemy attacks are ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy advanced six times towards Sichneve, Sosnivka, Krasnohirske, and Zlagoda. It carried out air strikes in the areas of Ivanivka and Prosyanka.
In the Hulyaipil direction, there were five attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Zeleny, Zaliznychny, Dobropillya and Myrny. The enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of Hulyaipillya, Kopany, Myrny and Tersyanka. Three enemy assault operations are ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked once in the direction of Stepovye and carried out airstrikes in the areas of Veselyanka, Malokaterynivka, and Yurkivka.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-