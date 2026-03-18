The situation at the front has escalated — the AFU have engaged in over 100 clashes with the occupiers

The aggressor's attempts to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine continue. In some areas of the front, the occupiers are carrying out assault operations. The defense forces are holding back the enemy, inflicting significant losses on him and thwarting attempts to improve their position. Since the beginning of the day, the number of attacks by the aggressor has reached 101.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have engaged in over 100 clashes with occupiers, holding back the enemy and inflicting significant losses on them.
- Defense forces are successfully thwarting attempts by the aggressors to advance deep into Ukrainian territory, repelling attacks on settlements and positions using multiple launch rocket systems.
Current situation on the front on March 18
Operational information as of 16:00 on 03/18/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, five clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day, two of which are still ongoing. The enemy launched 61 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, five of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked seven times in the direction of the settlements of Veterinarne, Zelene, Prylipka, Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory, and Chuhunivka. Two clashes are ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked eight times towards the settlements of Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, and Novoplatonivka. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Lyman, Drobysheve, Stavky, Dibrov, and in the Novovodyanye and Novoyehorivka areas. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Slavic direction, the aggressor attacked twice in the Yampol area.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Holubivka, Pryvillya, Minkivka and in the direction of Malynivka. Two clashes are still ongoing.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 20 offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka and towards Kostyantynivka, Illinivka, and Novopavlivka. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 30 times to push our soldiers out of the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Toretske, Rodynske, Zatyshok, Myrnograd, Udachne, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Filiya and towards the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Vilne, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Muravka, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka. Three clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked once in the Zeleny Gay area. Ivanovka and Pokrovske were subjected to enemy air strikes.
In the Hulyaipil direction, seven attacks took place in the areas of Hulyaipil, Myrne and towards Dobropil and Staroukrainka. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvizhivka, Novoselivka, Hulyaipilske, Kopany, and Lyubitske. One clash is ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully repelled five enemy attacks near Stepovoye, Shcherbaky, and towards Novodanylivka. The settlements of Veselyanka and Bilenke were hit by airstrikes.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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