The situation at the front has escalated — the AFU have engaged in over 100 clashes with the occupiers

Operational information as of 16:00 on 03/18/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, five clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day, two of which are still ongoing. The enemy launched 61 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, five of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked seven times in the direction of the settlements of Veterinarne, Zelene, Prylipka, Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory, and Chuhunivka. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked eight times towards the settlements of Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, and Novoplatonivka. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Lyman, Drobysheve, Stavky, Dibrov, and in the Novovodyanye and Novoyehorivka areas. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Slavic direction, the aggressor attacked twice in the Yampol area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Holubivka, Pryvillya, Minkivka and in the direction of Malynivka. Two clashes are still ongoing.