The AFU destroyed another 1,520 occupiers and 32 artillery systems of the Russian army
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Ukraine
Publication date

The AFU destroyed another 1,520 occupiers and 32 artillery systems of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
Читати українською

The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to March 19, 2026 in the war against Ukraine amounted to about 1,284,090 people, including 1,520 in the previous 24 hours.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine reported destroying over 1,284,090 Russian servicemen during the war against Ukraine.
  • Recent combat losses include 1,520 occupiers and 32 artillery systems of the Russian army.
  • Equipment losses by the Russian army in the war against Ukraine include 11,786 tanks, 24,233 armored combat vehicles, and 38,538 artillery systems.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

The Russian army also lost:

  • tanks — 11,786 (+0),

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,233 (+4),

  • artillery systems — 38,538 (+32),

  • MLRS — 1,691 (+3),

  • air defense systems — 1,333 (+0),

  • aircraft — 435 (+0),

  • helicopters — 349 (+0),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 185,724 (+1,391),

  • cruise missiles — 4,468 (+0),

  • ships / boats — 33 (+0),

  • submarines — 2 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 84,129 (+155),

  • special equipment — 4,092 (+1).

The data is being refined.

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The AFU eliminated over 160 occupiers in the Pokrovske direction within 24 hours
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