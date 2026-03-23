There have been 116 clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 03/23/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

There were 13 clashes in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions today, in addition, the enemy carried out 42 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, one of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked four times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, and Starytsia.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out six assaults on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Borivska Andriivka, Novoplatonivka, and Boguslavka. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy made one attempt to improve its position near the settlement of Dibrova, but was unsuccessful.

In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled three enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Yampil, Platonovka, and Riznykovka. One clash is currently ongoing.