There have been 116 clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, the number of attacks by the aggressor has reached 116.
Points of attention
- 116 clashes have occurred between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army since the beginning of the day.
- The aggressor has carried out numerous attacks on settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops using various tactics, including multiple launch rocket systems.
Current situation on the front on March 23
Operational information as of 16:00 on 03/23/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
There were 13 clashes in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions today, in addition, the enemy carried out 42 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, one of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked four times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, and Starytsia.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out six assaults on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Borivska Andriivka, Novoplatonivka, and Boguslavka. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy made one attempt to improve its position near the settlement of Dibrova, but was unsuccessful.
In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled three enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Yampil, Platonovka, and Riznykovka. One clash is currently ongoing.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out thirteen offensive actions near Kostyantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Kleban-Byk, and towards Novopavlivka. Two clashes are still ongoing.
Since the beginning of the day, the defense forces have repelled seventeen enemy assault actions in the Pokrovsk direction in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Myrnograd, Hryshyne, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske and towards the settlements of Novooleksandrivka and Svitle. One clash has not yet been completed.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out seven offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Stepove, Novohrygorivka, Krasnohirske and Zlagoda. The areas of the settlements of Ivanivka, Pokrovske and Oleksandrivka were subjected to air strikes with guided bombs.
In the Hulyaipil direction, thirteen attacks took place in the areas of Olenokostyantynivka, Zaliznychne, Hulyaipil, Varvarivka, Zeleny, Svyatopetrivka, and Myrny. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvizhivska, Babashi, Danylivka, Hulyaipilske, and Dolynka.
One clash occurred in the Dnieper direction .
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