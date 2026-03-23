The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 970 Russian occupiers

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to March 23, 2026, amount to about 1,288,850 people, of which 970 people were in the past 24 hours.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have successfully eliminated 970 Russian occupiers, contributing to the total combat losses of Russian troops in the full-scale invasion of Ukraine exceeding 1.2 million people.
- According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian army has also incurred significant losses in terms of military equipment, including tanks, armored combat vehicles, artillery systems, aircraft, and more.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Russian army also lost:
tanks — 11,794 (+1),
armored combat vehicles — 24,268 (+5),
artillery systems — 38,662 (+24),
MLRS — 1,695 (+1),
air defense systems — 1,336 (+0),
aircraft — 435 (+0),
helicopters — 350 (+0),
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 192,869 (+1,999),
cruise missiles — 4,468 (+0),
ships / boats — 33 (+0),
submarines — 2 (+0),
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 84,775 (+136),
special equipment — 4,098 (+2).
The data is being refined.
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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