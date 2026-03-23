The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 970 Russian occupiers

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to March 23, 2026, amount to about 1,288,850 people, of which 970 people were in the past 24 hours.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian Federation losses

The Russian army also lost:

tanks — 11,794 (+1),

armored combat vehicles — 24,268 (+5),

artillery systems — 38,662 (+24),

MLRS — 1,695 (+1),

air defense systems — 1,336 (+0),

aircraft — 435 (+0),

helicopters — 350 (+0),

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 192,869 (+1,999),

cruise missiles — 4,468 (+0),

ships / boats — 33 (+0),

submarines — 2 (+0),

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 84,775 (+136),

special equipment — 4,098 (+2).

The data is being refined.