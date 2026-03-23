The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 970 Russian occupiers
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 970 Russian occupiers

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
Читати українською

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to March 23, 2026, amount to about 1,288,850 people, of which 970 people were in the past 24 hours.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine have successfully eliminated 970 Russian occupiers, contributing to the total combat losses of Russian troops in the full-scale invasion of Ukraine exceeding 1.2 million people.
  • According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian army has also incurred significant losses in terms of military equipment, including tanks, armored combat vehicles, artillery systems, aircraft, and more.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian Federation losses

The Russian army also lost:

  • tanks — 11,794 (+1),

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,268 (+5),

  • artillery systems — 38,662 (+24),

  • MLRS — 1,695 (+1),

  • air defense systems — 1,336 (+0),

  • aircraft — 435 (+0),

  • helicopters — 350 (+0),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 192,869 (+1,999),

  • cruise missiles — 4,468 (+0),

  • ships / boats — 33 (+0),

  • submarines — 2 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 84,775 (+136),

  • special equipment — 4,098 (+2).

The data is being refined.

More on the topic

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The AFU destroyed another 1,520 occupiers and 32 artillery systems of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
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The AFU have engaged in 43 clashes with the occupiers since the beginning of the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
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Category
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Publication date
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The AFU destroyed 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian Army as of March 22, 2026

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