The AFU have engaged in 43 clashes with the occupiers since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 03/21/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 66 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, eight of which involved the use of MLRS. Six clashes were recorded.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia and Synelnykovo.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried four times to improve its position towards the settlements of Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, and Glushkivka.

In the Slavyansk direction, the occupiers once tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the direction of Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one clash is ongoing in the Chasovy Yar area.