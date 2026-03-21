The AFU have engaged in 43 clashes with the occupiers since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, the number of attacks by the aggressor has reached 43.
Points of attention
- 43 clashes between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the occupiers have occurred since the beginning of the day.
- The aggressors have carried out a total of 66 attacks using MLRS in some directions.
- Operational information provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine details attacks in different directions including North Slobozhansk, Kursk, South Slobozhansk, Kupyansk, Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Kostyantynivka, Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivka, and Hulyaipil.
Current situation on the front on March 21
Operational information as of 16:00 on 03/21/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 66 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, eight of which involved the use of MLRS. Six clashes were recorded.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia and Synelnykovo.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried four times to improve its position towards the settlements of Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, and Glushkivka.
In the Slavyansk direction, the occupiers once tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the direction of Rai-Oleksandrivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, one clash is ongoing in the Chasovy Yar area.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out eight attacks near the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar and in the direction of Illinivka and Novopavlivka.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried eight times to push our soldiers out of the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Molodetske and towards the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske. One enemy attack is ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked twice in the area of Zlagoda and Krasnohirske. It carried out an airstrike on Pokrovsk.
In the Hulyaipil direction, there were ten attacks on the positions of our defenders in the direction of the settlements of Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Staroukrainka, Olenokostyantynivka, Zelene, Charivne, Myrne. The enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of Vozdvizhivka and Zalivne. Two enemy assault operations are ongoing.
The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Orikhov direction , but carried out air strikes in the areas of Veselyanka, Pokrovsky, and Orikhove.
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