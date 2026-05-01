The AFU have repelled more than 50 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 55 times.

Current situation on the front on May 1

Operational information as of 16:00 01.05.2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy assault, the enemy carried out 43 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, one of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems, and carried out two air strikes using five guided bombs.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units seven times in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Izbitske, Krasne Pershe, and Figolivka. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy is attempting to advance in the area of the settlement of Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of the settlements of Lyman, Drobysheve, and Stavky. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy conducted two assault operations in the areas of Kryvaya Luka and Rai-Oleksandrivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out four attacks near Kostyantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultynye, and Ivano-Pol.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 21 times to push our soldiers out of the positions they occupied in the areas of the settlements of Sofiivka, Vilne, Dorozhne, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Muravka, Molodetske, and Novopavlivka. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked four times in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrovka and Yehorivka. In addition, the occupiers carried out an air strike on the area of the settlement of Pysanky.

In the Hulyaipil direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled seven enemy attacks in the areas of Varvarivka, Zaliznychne, Charivne, and Dobropillya. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvizhivska, Verkhnia Tersa, Lisne, Kopany, Rivne, and Lyubitske. One clash is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Mykilske, Vasylivka, Omelnyk, Orikhiv, Odarivka, Zarichne, Schaslyve, and Komyshuvakha.

In the Dnieper direction, the enemy conducted one assault operation in the direction of the Antoniv Bridge.