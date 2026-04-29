The AFU have repelled more than 50 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 04/29/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 13 attacks near Kostyantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivano-Frankivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, and Stepanivka. Three clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy once attacked the positions of our defenders in the Nikiforivka area.

In the Slavyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attempt by the invaders to advance towards the settlement of Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Lyman direction towards the settlements of Drobysheve and Lyman, our defenders repelled two enemy assaults.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units five times in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory, Okhrimivka, and Krasne Pershe. One clash is still ongoing.

In the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 37 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, two of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems. Two clashes occurred.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 17 times to push our soldiers from the occupied positions towards the settlements of Novopavlivka, Bilytske, Dorozhne and in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novopidhorodne. One clash is still ongoing.

On the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy once advanced towards Oleksandrovgrad.

In the Hulyaipil direction, the Defense Forces repelled nine enemy attacks in the areas of Pryluky, Olenokostyantynivka, Hulyaipil and towards Svyatopetrivka, Tsvitkivka, Charivne. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Zirnytsia, Barvinivka, Vozdvizhivka, Lyubitske, Hulyaipilske, Dolynka, Charivne. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out one attack in the direction of Novoandreyevka, and carried out air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Tavriyske and Orikhiv.