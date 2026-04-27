The AFU destroyed another 810 occupiers and 26 Russian artillery systems
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The AFU destroyed another 810 occupiers and 26 Russian artillery systems

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses
Читати українською

The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to April 27, 2026 in the war against Ukraine amounted to about 1,326,460 people, of which 810 people - in the previous 24 hours.

Points of attention

  • Russia lost another 810 occupiers at the front during the day.
  • The total losses of the aggressor country as of February 24, 2022 are about 1,326,460 people.

Current losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Current losses of the Russian Federation

The Russian Federation also lost:

  • tanks — 11,892 (+0),

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,467 (+4),

  • artillery systems — 40,737 (+26),

  • MLRS — 1,753 (+0),

  • air defense systems — 1,354 (+0),

  • aircraft — 435 (+0),

  • helicopters — 350 (+0),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 259,219 (+1,128),

  • cruise missiles — 4,579 (+0),

  • ships / boats — 33 (+0),

  • submarines — 2 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 91,710 (+128),

  • special equipment — 4,136 (+0).

The data is being refined.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
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The AFU eliminated 105 occupiers in the Pokrov direction during the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
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Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU destroyed another 1,050 occupiers and 72 Russian artillery systems
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU eliminated 65 occupiers in the Pokrovske direction during the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU

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