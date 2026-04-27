The AFU destroyed another 810 occupiers and 26 Russian artillery systems

The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to April 27, 2026 in the war against Ukraine amounted to about 1,326,460 people, of which 810 people - in the previous 24 hours.

Current losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Current losses of the Russian Federation

The Russian Federation also lost:

tanks — 11,892 (+0),

armored combat vehicles — 24,467 (+4),

artillery systems — 40,737 (+26),

MLRS — 1,753 (+0),

air defense systems — 1,354 (+0),

aircraft — 435 (+0),

helicopters — 350 (+0),

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 259,219 (+1,128),

cruise missiles — 4,579 (+0),

ships / boats — 33 (+0),

submarines — 2 (+0),

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 91,710 (+128),

special equipment — 4,136 (+0).

The data is being refined.