The AFU destroyed another 1,050 occupiers and 72 Russian artillery systems
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The AFU destroyed another 1,050 occupiers and 72 Russian artillery systems

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
Читати українською

The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to April 20, 2026 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,319,270 people, including 1,050 people over the past 24 hours.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces achieved a significant victory by destroying 1,050 enemy fighters and 72 Russian artillery systems in one day.
  • Between February 2022 and April 2026, Russian troop losses in Donbas surpassed 1.3 million individuals, as reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Current losses of the Russian Federation

The Russian army also lost:

  • tanks — 11,884 (+2),

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,422 (+2),

  • artillery systems — 40,396 (+72),

  • MLRS — 1,748 (+0),

  • air defense systems — 1,350 (+1),

  • aircraft — 435 (+0),

  • helicopters — 350 (+0),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 248,558 (+1,427),

  • cruise missiles — 4,549 (+0),

  • ships / boats — 33 (+0),

  • submarines — 2 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 90,571 (+174),

  • special equipment — 4,132 (+1).

The data is being refined.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU eliminated over 60 occupiers in the Pokrovske direction within 24 hours
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Pokrovsky direction
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU destroyed another 1,100 occupiers and 43 Russian artillery systems
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU eliminated over 70 Russian invaders in the Pokrovsky direction within 24 hours
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses

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