The AFU have engaged in 41 clashes with the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 04/30/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 12 attacks near Kostyantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyny, Stepanivka, Sofiivka, and Illinivka.

In the Slavyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attempt by the invaders to advance towards the settlement of Zakitne.

In the Lymansky direction towards the settlement of Stavky, our defenders repelled one enemy assault.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy twice stormed the positions of our units in the areas of the settlements of Lyman and Okhrimivka.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 39 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, seven of which were carried out using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 12 times to push our soldiers from their occupied positions towards the settlements of Rodynske, Myrnograd, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Udachne, and Molodetske. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy has twice advanced in the direction of Verbovye and Zlagoda. One of these attacks is ongoing.

In the Hulyaipil direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Dobropillya, Staroukrainka, Varvarivka, Tsvitkivka, Olenokostyantynivka, and Hulyaipilsky.