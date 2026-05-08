The AFU have repelled more than 50 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 08.05.2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out nine attacks near Ivano-Frankivsk, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka. One clash is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy launched one attack in the direction of Tikhonivka.

In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled two attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Kaleniki.

In the Lyman direction today, the enemy conducted three assaults towards the settlements of Drobysheve and Lyman.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units seven times in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka, Lyman, Starytsia and towards Izbitsky, Ternova, and Chaykivka. Two clashes are ongoing.

Four clashes took place in the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions , the enemy carried out 10 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 16 times to push our soldiers out of the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Zatyshok, Ivanivka, Dorozhne, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne and in the direction of Sergiivka. Three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrovgrad and Vorone. One clash is ongoing.

In the Hulyaipil direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Dobropillya, Zlagod and in the direction of Staroukrainka and Charivne. One clash is ongoing.