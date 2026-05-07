The AFU have engaged in 52 clashes with the occupiers since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 52 times.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have engaged in 52 clashes with the occupiers since the beginning of the day, with attacks reported in various directions.
- Operational information as of May 7, 2026, reveals ongoing clashes and attacks on settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops.
Current situation on the front on May 7
Operational information as of 16:00 05/07/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
There were eight clashes in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions , the enemy carried out 67 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, two of which were using multiple launch rocket systems, and carried out one air strike using two guided bombs.
In the South Slobozan direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units three times in the Prylipka area and in the direction of the settlement of Izbitske.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked twice today in the Radkivka area, and one clash is still ongoing.
In the Lyman direction today, the enemy launched eight assaults in the areas of the settlements of Kovalivka, Drobysheve, and Lyman, and one clash is still ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled one attempt by the invaders to advance in the area of the settlement of Rai-Oleksandrivka.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out four attacks near Kostyantynivka, Pleshchiivka, and Ivano-Frankivsk.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 14 times to push our soldiers out of the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Bilytske, Nikiforivka, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske and in the direction of the settlements of Hannivka, Novopavlivka and Shevchenko. Four clashes are still ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, an enemy attack continues in the area of the settlement of Oleksandrograd.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled nine enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Rybne, Dobropillya, Svyatopetrivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Charivne. One clash is ongoing. The settlements of Lyubitske, Vozdvizhivska, and Dolynka were hit by airstrikes.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy was twice repulsed by the Defense Forces in the area of the settlement of Shcherbaki.
In the Dnieper direction, our defenders successfully stopped enemy attempts to advance towards the Antoniv Bridge and Bilogruy Island three times.
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