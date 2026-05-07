The AFU have engaged in 52 clashes with the occupiers since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 05/07/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

There were eight clashes in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions , the enemy carried out 67 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, two of which were using multiple launch rocket systems, and carried out one air strike using two guided bombs.

In the South Slobozan direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units three times in the Prylipka area and in the direction of the settlement of Izbitske.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked twice today in the Radkivka area, and one clash is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction today, the enemy launched eight assaults in the areas of the settlements of Kovalivka, Drobysheve, and Lyman, and one clash is still ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled one attempt by the invaders to advance in the area of the settlement of Rai-Oleksandrivka.