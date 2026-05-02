The AFU have repelled more than 50 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 05/02/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders launched nine attacks towards the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka. One of these attempts to advance is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked twice in the direction of Malynivka and Bondarne.

In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy once carried out assault operations in the direction of Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Lymansky direction, the enemy carried out assault operations three times towards Drobyshevye.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy tried four times to improve its position in the areas of Lyman, Starytsia, Izbitsky, and Okhrimivka. One of these attempts is ongoing.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 62 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops. One enemy assault action was recorded.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 18 times to push our soldiers from their occupied positions towards the settlements of Bilytske, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Udachne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Muravka, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, and Novopavlivka. One of these attacks is still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked twice towards the settlements of Oleksandrograd and Zlagoda.

In the Hulyaipil direction, there were eight attacks against the positions of our defenders in the areas of Dobropillya, Zaliznychny, Svyatopetrivka, Staroukrainka, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked once in the direction of Stepnohirsk and carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Omelnyk, Orikhiv, Yurkivka, Tavriyske, and Komyshuvakha.